SERAP Gives Nigerian Government 48 Hours to Release Sowore, Others

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the Nigerian government 48 hours to release the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and others, or it would take legal actions against it.

SERAP made the threat via its verified Twitter account on Friday.

The tweet says, “Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Omoyele Sowore & other activists reportedly arrested and tortured during a peaceful protest last night in Abuja.”

It will be recalled that Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019, in Lagos by the Department of State Services, Nigeria's domestic intelligence agency with a history of repression.

He was moved to the agency's headquarters in Abuja where he was illegally detained for 144 days despite different court orders for his release.

The DSS accused Sowore of baseless crimes like money laundering. The security agency claimed he was plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari even though it failed to produce evidence to substantiate its claim.

He was subsequently arraigned for treason but had pleaded not guilty. The activist cum journalist was granted bail in November 2020, but part of the conditions restricts him to Abuja.

Nigerians on social media have called for his release with hashtag #Freesowore as his whereabouts remain unknown. The police have yet to issue any statement on his arrest.

