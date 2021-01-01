There Are Curses For People Who Criticise Men Of God — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2021

Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has warned people who criticise clerics such as pastors and other ministers of God to desist from doing so.

The pastor said this in his New Year message to his congregation on Thursday.

He said people fond of criticising ministers of God are cursed.

Oyakhilome also advised people to desist from “waging war” against the church of God, describing it as a revered institution which cannot be defeated.

He said, “I usually tell those in my ministry, don’t criticise God’s people, especially the ministers of God. Leave them alone for the Bible says ‘whatever they do, they do them unto the Lord'.

“You’re not the one to accuse another man’s servant. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers. I tell my family members the same thing. Leave them alone because there are curses against those who do so.

“If you do, you find out sickness won’t leave your home; there would always be one terrible thing about your family. So, don’t join those who do that, they are ignorant.

“Don’t let any man push you against the church of Christ, it doesn’t matter what your political position is. Refuse to accept anyone telling you to destroy the church.

“Whatever you want to do, do it, but don’t touch the church of God. I warn you, leave the churches of God alone. The church of God cannot be defeated.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

