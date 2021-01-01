There Is Nothing In COVID-19, Any System The Church Attacks Will Crash – Bishop Oyedepo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2021

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, says any system the church attacks will crash.

According to PUNCH, Oyedepo disclosed this at the Crossover Service of the church on Thursday night.

David OyedepoDavid Oyedepo

In a message titled, ‘We Are On The Way To Our Promised Land’, the cleric said the devil is using the COVID-19 pandemic to come after the church.

According to him, online service is not a substitute for physical Christian fellowship.

He said, “When the church goes against a man, his destiny is finished. When the church goes against a system, that system will crash.

“Men and brethren, there is nothing in COVID-19. One of the governors was making some statements recently and said, ‘We have only had five cases since the noise began. So, where is COVID-19?’

“One governor was also quoted as saying, ‘I saw people at the National Identification Card area, no distancing, no nothing and how much more the church of God where there is order?’.

“There is no COVID-19 in the National Population Card Centre. There is no social distancing in the market. There is nowhere to wash hands or wash nose and even the officials who are in charge are also buying things there.

“What I think they don’t know is that the church has changed levels. When the church launches an attack against anyone or system, that system crashes. Thank God we have prevailed.”

Oyedepo’s comments came amid the second wave of the pandemic and the call for the closure of religious centres to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections recorded daily by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

SaharaReporters, New York

