Woman Kills One-year-old Daughter To Enable Her Marry Ex-boyfriend In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2021

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old mother, Faith Alhassan, for allegedly killing her one-year-old daughter, allegedly to enable her marry her ex-boyfriend identified as Dolan Yakubu.

It was gathered that Yakubu had previously told the suspect that he was not ready to accept her and the baby. 

Faith, a secondary school certificate holder, however said until she carried out the dastardly act and saw the dead body of her daughter, she did not realise what she had done.

According to the police, the suspect went to Gantan village in the Kachia Local Government Area with the baby girl to meet Yakubu whom she had jilted years back.

The police added that when the father of her ex-boyfriend complained about the baby, the woman quietly in the night went and dumped the one-year-old girl into the well where she died, apparently for her to be able to marry Yakubu.

“On December 28, around 7 am, the body of a baby girl was found in a well at Gantan village of Kachia Local Government Area. Upon receipt of the report, an investigation was carried out and it was discovered that the mother of the dead baby, Faith

Alhassan, was the suspect,” a police report read.
 

