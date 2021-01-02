COVID-19: Why God Spared My Life —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday asked Nigerians who survived COVID-19 and witness the New Year to thank God for His mercies.



Obasanjo said he knew why God spared his life to witness the New Year despite the turbulence and challenges posed to humanity in 2020 by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ex-president, he was spared by God purposely to “serve Him and humanity more and more”.



Obasanjo, the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State, spoke at the second annual thanksgiving service of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.



The former president said he survived 2020 not because he was more righteous or cleverer than any of those swept away by the pandemic in Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world.



He said it dawned on him that God purposely kept him alive to serve Him and humanity more and more.



He said, “We must give thanks to God. You will be the most ungrateful person if you do not perform the duty of giving thanks to God.



“In all circumstances, give thanks. Therefore, if you fail to give thanks, you are failing a very significant duty of yours as a Christian.



“The last year 2020 was a very challenging year not only for us in Nigeria, not only for us in Africa but for the whole world.



“The fact that you are alive calls for giving thanks to God. It doesn’t matter which way you look at it, that those who you know as a result of Covid-19 are no more here with us. It is not because you are better than they are, more knowledgeable than they are, it’s just by the grace of God.



“And if God gives you that grace, to remain on earth, maybe for a purpose, I believe part of the purpose is for you to continue to serve humanity and to serve God. You cannot be a servant of God if you cannot give thanks to him.



“The purpose of being here is to perform our duty as Christians by giving thanks to God," Punch quoted him to have said.