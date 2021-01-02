Katsina Youths Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Block Highway

Youths from many towns along Funtua-Dandume-Birnin-Gwari Road in Katsina State on Saturday blocked the major highway to protest against repeated attacks by armed bandits on their communities.

They said the protest followed an attack in which women were raped and many residents got injured and lost their valuables.

SaharaReporters gathered that the youths blocked the highway with stones, worn out tyres and other things.

They were also said to be chanting songs depicting their displeasure with the insecurity in the communities.

The youths vowed not to open the road nor return to their houses until the government took action to protect them from incessant bandit attacks.

It was learnt that the development prevented many commuters from making use of the highway in the morning.

Katsina is one of the states in northwestern Nigeria suffering from repeated attacks by armed bandits on their communities.