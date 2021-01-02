Over 4,000 Lagos Residents Undergo Home Treatment For COVID-19 Second Wave

The commissioner also identified five top high burden local government areas in the state with COVID-19 cases as Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere, Amuwo-Odofin and Mushin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2021

No fewer than 4,176 persons infected with COVID-19 in Lagos State are currently undergoing home-based treatment for the virus as the country experiences a second wave believed to be more deadly. 

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed the figure on Friday on his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, noting that the total deaths in the state stood at 240.

Abayomi wrote, “Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 22,789; cases currently under isolation – 115; active cases under home-based care – 4,176; new #COVID19 related death – 3; total deaths – 240.”

He put the number of COVID-19 cases discharged from Lagos care centres at 2,901 while three new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, bringing the total COVID-19 induced fatalities in the state to 240.

He appealed to people to stay safe, avoid crowded places and celebrate responsibly, warning that those who have no reason to move around should stay at home.

Also, the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has lamented the nonchalant attitude of Nigerians, saying it is responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Lagos NMA, Dr Adetunji Adenekan, said this on Friday in a statement, while stressing the need for a high index of suspicion among health care professionals.

"We must state, with the utmost sense of responsibility, that the carefree or nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian public towards the COVID-19 protocols is largely responsible for the second wave of the pandemic," he added.

