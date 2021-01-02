Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Asks Military Chiefs To Resign Honourably Over Insecurity

As far back as June 2018, I made my opinion known about our service chiefs and the Inspector-General and I called for the rejigging of the security architecture.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2021

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has asked military chiefs to act honourably by resigning their appointment amid the worsening level of insecurity since President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sack them.

He stated further that the Buhari-led Nigerian government should admit failure in the area of security, noting that governing the country and protecting lives and property is not rocket science.

According to PUNCH, Tambuwal spoke at a webinar organised by the Emmanuel Chapel, themed, "Rebuilding our lives: A case for hope and determination to succeed." 

He explained that it was ironic that security agencies were short of personnel even when millions of Nigerians ready to serve were roaming the streets.

The webinar was also attended by banker and former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; a former Vice-President of the World Bank, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili; former Emir of Kano and ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi, and legal practitioner, Prof Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN). 

Speaking on the issue of insecurity at the webinar, Tambuwal said, “As far back as June 2018, I made my opinion known about our service chiefs and the Inspector-General and I called for the rejigging of the security architecture.

“There is definitely a need for the service chiefs to go, either they are asked to go by the President who appointed them or by themselves being honourable enough to say we have done our best. It’s clear; even the Commander-in-Chief has said it not once or twice that their best is not enough. 

"They should be honourable enough to say, Mr President, we have done our best, our best is not enough, you have adjudged our best not to be good enough, we take a bow, appoint a new set of people that would take charge.

“No one of us is indispensable. No single individual has the monopoly of knowledge of how to address the challenges we are facing as a nation, more so with insecurity, especially with the fact that they have been tested over the years. These are the same set of people and we have seen the outcome of their efforts.”

Due to the worsening level of insecurity in the country, many Nigerians, including federal lawmakers and members of civil society organisations have repeatedly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack military chiefs. 

However, the President has refused to do so.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari’s Arrogance’ll Have Serious Implications For Nigeria – Junaid Muhammed Tackles President On New Year Speech
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers of Owerri Catholic Bishop
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Ijaw Youths Seek Regional Security Outfit For Niger Delta
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Katsina Youths Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Block Highway
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba People Told Buhari South-West Would Secede Through Amotekun – Oyo State Security Corps Chairman
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Marriage Scandal: We're Reviewing Allegations Against Our MD, Nuru — FCMB
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Arrogance’ll Have Serious Implications For Nigeria – Junaid Muhammed Tackles President On New Year Speech
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Doctor Examines Sowore's Health In Custody After Police Brutality
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Kaduna Demolition Of 'Sex Party Venue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Activist, Odele Goes Into Exile
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Breaking: Sowore Rejects Food, Begins Hunger Strike As Police Deny Him Access To Books
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Caution Yerima Shettima Over Hausa Leadership Tussle In Lagos, Arewa Group Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Stop Treating Sowore Like Terrorist, Jiti Ogunye Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Sowore, Others Were Illegally Arrested, Brutalised In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Arrest Of Sowore Dangerous, Unwarranted, Uncalled For – Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Deeper Life: Parents Of 'Molested' Schoolboy Demand N100m Compensation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad