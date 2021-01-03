Buhari Sympathises With Niger Republic Over Terror Attack

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing of 70 people in Zaroumdareye, a border town between Niger Republic and Mali by militants.



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled, "President Buhari sympathises with Niger Republic over the terrorist attack that killed 70 people, calls for united action against terrorism."

Shehu quoted the President as describing the incident as another clarion call for African leaders' united action against terrorism.



The President said, "I am profoundly shocked by the large scale death of innocent people at the hands of these callous militants who have no regard for the sanctity of human life.



"We are facing grave security challenges on account of the evil campaign of indiscriminate violence by terrorists in the Sahel, and only united action can help us defeat these vicious enemies of humanity.



"Terrorism has now become like a contagion of evil that can spread anytime if united action is not taken."



The President added, "Instability in one part of Africa had implications for the security of others.



"The destabilisation of Libya in 2011 is producing domino effects on other African countries' security, including Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and others.



"The looting of Libyan armouries in the aftermath of Gaddafi's fall has put dangerous weapons into the hands of terrorists and other criminals who now pose security challenges to other countries.



"We are united by common fate and therefore we must act in concert to defeat these evil men who target innocent people.



"Let me use this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy for the government, the people of Niger and the families of the victims."

