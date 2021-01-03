COVID-19 Kills Five In Oyo

Five persons reportedly died of COVID-19 complications in Oyo State on Saturday, SaharaReporters gathered.

The figure was part of the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night.

COVID-19 Test

Oyo, the fifth most affected state by the virus in Nigeria, with 3,994 cases now has a death toll of 51.

According to PM news, Kano also recorded two deaths on Saturday, taking its death toll to 68.

In southeastern state of Anambra, one person also died of the virus, which pushed the death toll in the state to 20.

Overall, Nigeria’s death toll is now 1,302, from 1,294 on Friday.

