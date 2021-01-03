Family Of Nigerian, Nkencho Shot Dead By Irish Police Expresses Concern Over Alleged Lies About Deceased

The family of the late George Nkencho, the 27-year-old Nigerian who was shot dead by Irish local police, also known as Gardai, has expressed concerns over alleged lies that have been circulating to smear his image and change the narrative.

Following the fatal shooting of Nkencho in West Dublin, serious concerns have been raised about a seemingly ‘racist’ agenda to paint the 27-year-old as a criminal who had countless convictions.

Reacting to the alleged disinformation, a resident, Brid Smith said, “What saddens me is the number of decent people that believe the lies.

“George Nkencho, shot dead by Gardaí in Blanchardstown last week, was a man with mental health issues, but no criminal record.”

She also went on to slam those who generated and circulated the alleged lies as ‘racists and fascists’.

Issuing a statement through their solicitor last night, the Nkencho family also thanked the public for the “warm outpouring of sympathy from across the country.”

However, they also stated that they were aware of attempts to sully the character of their son and would be pursuing legal action.

“The family is grieving the loss of a beloved son, brother, nephew and friend,” they said.

“The family also wishes to acknowledge the traumatic effect that George’s death has had on the wider Irish-African community.”

They added that they would be ‘vigilantly scrutinising all independent statutory processes, reviewing the shooting dead of George, to ensure that the truth and justice is served.'”

“George Nkencho was a gentle son and loving brother. He was not known to Gardai.

“He was of good character. He had suffered for many years with his mental health,” they said.

A well-placed security source said, “The family has grave concerns as to the manner in which An Garda Síochána (national police service of the Republic of Ireland) handled the incident. The family through their legal representatives now intends to actively engage with the Garda Ombudsman investigation with a view to establishing the truth.

"We are aware of and are closely monitoring social media. We have concerns about escalating racial tensions.

"On the one hand, there were threats being made against the garda who fired the shots. On the other side, lies are being circulated about the man who died claiming he was a criminal when he was not.

"Unfortunately these lies went viral and lots of right-minded people in society think the dead man was a criminal when he was not. All of these things stoke the fires of racial tension."

Mr Nkencho was shot in the garden of his home in West Dublin at 12.35pm last Wednesday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

According to the police, earlier, he had twice been tasered by gardaí, as well as pepper sprayed, after he attacked a Eurospar manager and threatened gardaí with a knife during a 30-minute stand-off during which he was repeatedly asked to drop the knife he was brandishing.