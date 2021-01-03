Police Arrest 18 For Demonstrating In Zamfara

The police spokesman in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a release made available to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2021

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 18 suspects over it termed as "unlawful demonstration" which allegedly led to the destruction of property, including the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace. 

The police spokesman in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a release made available to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday. 

“Youths carrying dane guns, cutlasses and sticks destroyed the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace and two other houses in Shinkafi town.

“A joint police and military team quickly responded and dispersed the protesters to avoid a breakdown of law and order and possible loss of lives and property.

"The 18 suspects arrested are currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, has directed the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to commence a discreet investigation into the unlawful protest with a view to unravelling the circumstances behind the dastardly act,” Shehu said.

Yaro urged parents and guardians to always monitor their children to prevent them from getting involved in criminal acts. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police We Invited Ogun Commissioner For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 16-year-old – Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Family Of Nigerian, Nkencho Shot Dead By Irish Police Expresses Concern Over Alleged Lies About Deceased
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Groups To Occupy Police Headquarters Over Detention Of Sowore, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency PHOTONEWS: Bandits Kill Divisional Police Officer And Deputy Superintendent Of Police In Tangaza Local Government Area In Sokoto State
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Police Crossover: I didn’t order closure of churches, Lagos Police Commissioner says
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal He Fondled My Breasts, Recited Incantations – 16-Year-Old Recounts Alleged Sexual Harassment By Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: How FCMB Managing Director Allegedly Had Two Children With Female Staff Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal Of FCMB MD: The Late Tunde Thomas Was Alone At Home In His Last Days, Man Recalls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Sex Party: Hotel Owner Tackles Kaduna Government, Says She Lost Pregnancy After Demolition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: 11 Republican Senators To Challenge Biden’s Presidential Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun Governor Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of SS3 Pupil
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Bayelsa Community In About 50 Speedboats, Burn Houses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React To FCMB MD Marriage Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Buhari Sympathises With Niger Republic Over Terror Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad