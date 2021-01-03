Police Arrest 18 For Demonstrating In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 18 suspects over it termed as "unlawful demonstration" which allegedly led to the destruction of property, including the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a release made available to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday.

“Youths carrying dane guns, cutlasses and sticks destroyed the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace and two other houses in Shinkafi town.

“A joint police and military team quickly responded and dispersed the protesters to avoid a breakdown of law and order and possible loss of lives and property.

"The 18 suspects arrested are currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, has directed the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to commence a discreet investigation into the unlawful protest with a view to unravelling the circumstances behind the dastardly act,” Shehu said.

Yaro urged parents and guardians to always monitor their children to prevent them from getting involved in criminal acts.