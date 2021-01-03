Social Distancing Won’t Prevent Me From Laying Hands On The Sick – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he will continue to lay hands on the sick for them heal despite calls that everyone should maintain social distancing.

The cleric spoke on Sunday at the church’s National Headquarters in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos State.

Pastor Adeboye three days ago

According to Punch, Adeboye, who preached on the topic, Divine Lifting, however, urged members of his church and Nigerians to obey all COVID-19 protocols outlined by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 78-year-old cleric, who donned a face shield, advised members of his church not to be afraid of the virus but implored them to obey all health guidelines.

He said, “I want you to relax but don’t be careless. When I say relax, I do not say be careless. I hope you know the difference between the two. When they say wear your mask, wear your mask. When they say wash your hands, wash your hands. You know we are very particular about hygiene. Even when corona (coronavirus) is gone, keep on washing your hands.”

A viral photo of the cleric wearing a face shield while laying hands on a bedridden person had attracted public criticism last week but speaking on Sunday, the cleric said the need for social distancing would not prevent him from laying hands on the sick.

“When they talk about social distancing, do that as much as possible. Obey the government.

“But I can’t distance myself from my wife and I am not going to allow social distancing prevent me from laying hands on the sick so that they can recover – that is my duty and I will do it,” Adeboye said, stressing that he washed his hands frequently.