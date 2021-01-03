We’ll Renew Campaign Against Government If Sowore Is Not Released – HEDA

A human rights group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, has demanded that human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, and his colleagues be released from police custody.

The HEDA Resource Centre, in a release on Sunday, stated that the group would renew its campaign to embarrass the government if it continues to keep Sowore in custody over trumped-up treason charges.

HEDA, in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said the arrest of Sowore on New Year’s Eve was an ill-thought action that was uncalled for.

The group said, “The police authorities have been asked to release Mr Omoyele Sowore without delay.

“The police arrested Sowore on December 31 while he was leading a political vigil organised against corruption and bad governance. Sowore ought to have been granted bail by the police but instead, he was kept behind bars and compelled to spend the traditional crossover night behind bars.

“We may be compelled to renew another global campaign that will embarrass the Nigerian government if he is not released or charged to a competent court of law.

“We call for the unconditional release of Sowore. He was arrested on December 31 and has yet to be taken to court. The police should release him without any further delay.”

HEDA noted that Sowore is a victim of political persecution whose tormentors are anxious to bring down because of his online medium which is noted for being critical of the Nigerian authorities.

“Since 2019, the Nigerian government has been keeping Sowore in detention on trumped-up charges. His recent ordeal, leading to his arrest on New Year's Eve is in furtherance of a plot to ensure his continuous incarceration by the Nigerian government,” Suraju said.