Amotekun Officer Didn’t Shoot Policeman Intentionally – Oyo Commandant

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has said its officer, Ibrahim Ogundele, did not intentionally shoot a police constable, Yekini Fatai.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Ogundele shot Fatai at a carnival in Sanga, Oyo State on Saturday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

See Also Sahara Reporters Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo

In a statement on Monday, the Commandant of the security outfit in the state, Olayinka Olayanju, said the officer's action was not intentional.

According to the statement issued through Ayolola Adedoja, spokesman for the security outfit, Amotekun Corps were invited by the police to join them in dismantling a carnival stage, which the police had warned against.

Olayanju said in the process, the Amotekun officer’s gun accidentally discharged and the bullet hit the policeman in the thigh.

He said, “Amotekun operatives were invited by the police to join hands with them to dismantle a carnival stage. The carnival was held against the earlier warnings to the organisers by the police.

“The carnival stage was dismantled unchallenged, but after this, the gun with Ogundele Ibrahim discharged accidentally and hit the community police officer in the thigh. The cause of this (accidental discharge) has not been known.

“Yekini Fatai was rushed to the General Hospital in Oyo town where he was treated and has been discharged.

“I want to state categorically here that there was no feud of any kind between Ogundele Ibrahim and Yekini Fatai to have warranted shooting him.”

Olayanju confirmed that the Amotekun officer had been handed over to the police for proper investigation into the incident.

He added that Amotekun had come under unfair criticisms despite the efforts of the agency to make the state safe.