Amotekun Officer Didn’t Shoot Policeman Intentionally – Oyo Commandant

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Ogundele shot Fatai at a carnival in Sanga, Oyo State on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2021

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has said its officer, Ibrahim Ogundele, did not intentionally shoot a police constable, Yekini Fatai.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Ogundele shot Fatai at a carnival in Sanga, Oyo State on Saturday.

File photo used to illustrate story. PT

See Also Sahara Reporters Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

In a statement on Monday, the Commandant of the security outfit in the state, Olayinka Olayanju, said the officer's action was not intentional. 

According to the statement issued through Ayolola Adedoja, spokesman for the security outfit, Amotekun Corps were invited by the police to join them in dismantling a carnival stage, which the police had warned against.

Olayanju said in the process, the Amotekun officer’s gun accidentally discharged and the bullet hit the policeman in the thigh.

He said, “Amotekun operatives were invited by the police to join hands with them to dismantle a carnival stage. The carnival was held against the earlier warnings to the organisers by the police.

“The carnival stage was dismantled unchallenged, but after this, the gun with Ogundele Ibrahim discharged accidentally and hit the community police officer in the thigh. The cause of this (accidental discharge) has not been known.

“Yekini Fatai was rushed to the General Hospital in Oyo town where he was treated and has been discharged.

“I want to state categorically here that there was no feud of any kind between Ogundele Ibrahim and Yekini Fatai to have warranted shooting him.”

Olayanju confirmed that the Amotekun officer had been handed over to the police for proper investigation into the incident.

He added that Amotekun had come under unfair criticisms despite the efforts of the agency to make the state safe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business Atiku Sells Off Shares In Intels, Accuses President Buhari Of Destroying His Business
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nine Travellers Returning From New Year Break In Kaduna, Kidnap 11 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business Atiku Sells Off Shares In Intels, Accuses President Buhari Of Destroying His Business
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nine Travellers Returning From New Year Break In Kaduna, Kidnap 11 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Deeper Life School Teachers Went To My Daughter’s Kindergarten To Get My Address – Mother Of Molested Schoolboy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Sex Party: Demolished Building Not Mine – Kaduna Restauranteur
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapped Katsina Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How My 'Madam' Starved Me, Made Me Bathe With Gutter Water— 12-Year-Old Girl Bought For N15,000
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs Suspected Nigerian Drug Dealer Killed In Philippines During Shootout With Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad