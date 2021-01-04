Court Remands Sowore, Others In Kuje Centre Till Bail Perfection

The police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had arraigned the activists; Sowore, Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere, at the Wuse Magistrate Court.

A Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Monday ordered human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and his colleagues to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, till tomorrow (Tuesday) when their bail application would be perfected.

The activists, who were initially not allowed access to their lawyers, were arraigned on the trumped-up charges of unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance.

The activists pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate ordered the remand of Sowore and four others at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Their formal bail application will be heard on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

Sowore was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja.

The FCT police prepared the charges against the activists, despite calls from global and national rights groups condemning the police brutality, arrest and detention.

In court, the case was between the activists and the FCT Commissioner of Police.

The magistrate ruled that all charges were bailable and that it was a fundamental right except if the defendant was likely to evade trial or commit the same offence.

She stated that the bail application should be brought before her within the next 24 hours.

The magistrate had earlier suggested Wuse Police Station, but when she tried to reach the Wuse Divisional Police Officer, their phone line was not reachable.

She then asked the activists to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional facility, pending the hearing of their bail application.

