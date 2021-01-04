Police Confirm Three People Killed In Oyo Community, Doctor Kidnapped

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed that a businesswoman and two nine-year-old cousins were killed by gunmen in the state.

The command also confirmed that a man known as Dr. Akindele in Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state was abducted.

The three were at Idere in the Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state.

The police commissioner in the state, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, in a statement issued by the state Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Olugbemiga Fadeyi, said some suspects had been arrested through the collaborative efforts of the police, vigilantes, and hunter's.

He added that investigation had commenced and its outcome would be made public in due time.

The statement said, "The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has been drawn to the two incidents that happened at Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area, where a businesswoman and two nine-year-old cousins were killed by unknown gunmen, while a man known as Dr. Akinyele was abducted in Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on the 2nd of January, 2021.

"The CP wishes to state that regarding the incident of murder at Idere where three persons were killed, some suspects have been arrested through the collaborative efforts of the police and other local security agents i.e. vigilantes, hunters, etc. and investigation has commenced. The outcome will be made public in due time. Furthermore, intensive manhunt is still ongoing around the area to arrest other fleeing suspects (if any) and at the same time, massive deployment is (being done) to restore confidence to the community in particular and the whole Ibarapa axis in general.

"The CP stressed further that the abduction of Dr. Akindele in his hospital, though not officially reported to the Divisional Police headquarters in Ayete as stated by the DPO was an issue of concern. Nonetheless, he reiterates his commitment to rejig the security architecture of the area (to do) more than the previous year —2020. He stated that, concerted efforts have been put in place to protect lives and property in Ibarapa axis in particular and the whole Oyo State in general.

"The CP uses the opportunity to further assure all and sundry in Oyo State that adequate security measures have been put in place to professionally prevent any breakdown of law and order in the state. He stated that the good people of Oyo State are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation from any individuals, persons, or groups, while decrying the sudden increase in the rate of abduction in the state and the need to be more careful in our daily activities to stem the tide.

"He concluded that as a new year package, the command expects collaboration and prompt dissemination of credible information from members of the public as the police in turn will give quality service delivery."