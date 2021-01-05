BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and four others till Friday, January 8.

The presiding Magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, also ordered that the activists be moved from the Kuje Correctional Centre to the Force Criminal Investigation Department located at Area 10 in Abuja.

The judge said it was at the instance of the complaints by the defendants of lack of access to medical treatment, food, water, and clothing at the correctional centre where they were being kept.

Sowore, while reporting back to the court on the inhuman treatment at Kuje prison, asked the magistrate to remand them where they would have access to medical treatment and food.

The court also asked the police to allow the 3rd defendant, Damilare Adenola, access to Internet facilities and books to enable him prepare for an examination.

While arguing on the bail application, the police counsel, Adamu Musa, raised the issue of technicality and whether several defendants facing the same charge can file joint affidavits for a bail application.

But the defence counsel, Abubakar Marshal, described the issue raised as a plot by the Muhammadu Buhari regime to delay substantive justice and further keep the activists in detention.

SaharaReporters, New York

