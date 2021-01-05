Lagos Police Raid Night Clubs, Arrest 71 For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 71 suspects for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.

The suspects were arrested in two clubs in Lagos pulseng/LSPC

Adejobi said the suspects were apprehended after the police raided two night clubs in Lekki and Surulere areas of the state at about 3am on Sunday, 3rd January, 2020.

He added that 13 vehicles were impounded in the process.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command, premised on its vow to enforce COVID-19 orders in the state, pounced on some night clubs on 3rd January, 2021, around 3am and arrested seventy-`one (71) suspects for violating COVID-19 orders at Lekki and Surulere areas of the state respectively.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had already instructed the Taskforce, DPOs and other operational units in the command to go after the recalcitrant and deviant individuals who might want to violate the orders and bring them to book.

“The clubs raided the Taskforce included Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos State. In addition, the Taskforce impounded eleven (11) vehicles for violating the 12 midnight to 4am curfew and two (2) vehicles for driving against traffic (wrong-way driving) on the same date.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for the owners of the impounded vehicles. He further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts on total compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as rolled out by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government.”

