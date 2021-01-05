Ondo Government Splashes Millions Of Naira On Cars For Deputy Speaker Despite Owing Civil Servants, Pensioners

Despite owing civil servants and pensioners for several months, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has presented two vehicles worth millions of naira to the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Samuel Aderoboye.

According to a statement released by the governor’s media aide, Richard Olajide, the vehicles, a 2020 model of Prado SUV and a Toyota Hilux, were presented to Aderoboye at the government house, Alagabaka, Akure on Tuesday.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has presented the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye, a 2020 model of Prado SUV and a Toyota Hilux,” the statement read.

“The governor presented the official vehicles to the Deputy Speaker at the Government House, Alagabaka, Akure on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

“The Deputy Speaker was accompanied to the Government House by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; majority leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, and other principal officers of the House.

“Aderoboye emerged as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly after the former occupant of the office was impeached by the majority of the lawmakers.”

There are however concerns about the governor’s priority as the state government owes civil servants and pensioners three to five months unpaid salaries and gratuities.

A civil servant, who asked not to be named, described Akeredolu’s action as a ‘misplacement of priority’.

He said, “Is it not funny that a governor who claimed the state was cash strapped yesterday during our first working day meeting for the Year 2021 presented vehicles worth over N70m to just one person today?

“Considering the cost of importation, the expected profit by the supplier, those vehicles I saw today can’t be less than N100m, yet he can’t pay salaries. As we speak, we are being owed three to five months salaries, same as the pensioners. This is nothing but a waste of money.”