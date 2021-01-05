Police Arrest 45-year-old Dad For Raping Daughter, 13, In Ogun

The teenager said after she had finished fetching the water, her father, however, “suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter in the Obantoko area of Abeokuta.

The police said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint from the victim who reported at the Obantoko divisional headquarters that her father committed the crime on December 30.

The victim narrated that she was working as an apprentice tailor, and that her father visited the place on the fateful day and asked her mistress to permit her to fetch some water for him at home.

According to the police, the teenager said after she had finished fetching the water, her father, however, “suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.”

The Ogun State Police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

He said, “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Obantoko division, quickly detailed detectives to the man’s house where he was promptly arrested. He initially denied the allegation but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumbfounded.

The victim was quickly taken to Olukoya hospital for medical attention.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Oyo businessman kidnapped Less Than 24 Hours After Another Was Killed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME N10.9bn Fraud: Court Jails Ex-Finbank MD, Nwosu, Three Others
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM How Police Counsel Struggled In Court To Frustrate Sowore, Others’ Bail Application
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Kill Two Suspected Armed Robbers While Mob Burns Two Others in Delta
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Filling Station Owner, Two Others Killed As IPMAN Shuts Down Stations In Ibarapa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects Police Request For More Time Over Sowore's Bail Application
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Shoprite Worker Allegedly Commits Suicide In Akure By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo businessman kidnapped Less Than 24 Hours After Another Was Killed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News My Husband Will Kill Me If The Police Release Him, Woman Cries Out In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Politicians Can’t Seize Power in America – President-Elect, Biden
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Increases Electricity Tariff Again
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News ‘Side Chick’ Steals Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby After Apprenticing With Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How My Son Was Killed By Party Attendants For Collecting Food Several Times – Father
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Police Raid Night Clubs, Arrest 71 For Violating COVID-19 Protocols
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad