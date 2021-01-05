Police Arrest 45-year-old Dad For Raping Daughter, 13, In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter in the Obantoko area of Abeokuta.

The police said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint from the victim who reported at the Obantoko divisional headquarters that her father committed the crime on December 30.

The victim narrated that she was working as an apprentice tailor, and that her father visited the place on the fateful day and asked her mistress to permit her to fetch some water for him at home.

According to the police, the teenager said after she had finished fetching the water, her father, however, “suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.”

The Ogun State Police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

He said, “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Obantoko division, quickly detailed detectives to the man’s house where he was promptly arrested. He initially denied the allegation but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumbfounded.

The victim was quickly taken to Olukoya hospital for medical attention.”