Father Of Nine Children: Why I Ran Away After My Wife Gave Birth To Quadruplets

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

Austine Ohenhen, a man who fled his home in Benin, Edo State, on hearing that his wife, Rita, had given birth to a set of quadruplets has blamed the current economic situation in the country for his action.

It was gathered that the couple had five children before the arrival of the quadruplets.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Austin said he couldn’t deal with the news, considering the enormous additional responsibilities the birth of the new babies would put on him.

He said he had no other option but to take to his heels.

“Yes, that’s the truth my brother, I ran away, you know as the whole Nigeria be, no money, nothing. I was once an engineer but now a farmer. I don’t have any money.

“I appeal to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to help us. I wasn’t aware she would give birth to quadruplets; we didn’t do any scan. I really need government support for medical care and many other things.”

A Facebook user, Sarah Az Izevbigie, had posted the story about how Austin ran away from home following the birth of the quadruplets.

Seeking help for the woman, Sarah took to her page to share photos of the lady and her newborn kids, saying, “And these wonderful creatures here are not exempted irrespective of how things are at the moment. This happened on the 2/1/2021, yesterday morning to be precise. Mrs Rita, a mother with five children delivered four beautiful bouncing babies yesterday (quadruplets) at General hospital along Nomayo in Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City. Unfortunately, her husband is nowhere to be found till now.”

