Kano Hisbah Arrests 53 Teenagers For Immoral Acts

Our men went there around 10.00 pm and arrested 53 suspects.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 06, 2021


The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 53 teenagers over alleged involvement in immoral acts in Kano City.

Malam Lawal Ibrahim, the board’s Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano, said they were arrested on a tip-off.

Kano Hisbah corps google

According to him, the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday night at Lamido Crescent in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state for selling hard drugs and intoxicants.

“The suspects comprise 27 males and 26 females, all of whom are between the ages of 17 and 19.

“Our men went there around 10.00 pm and arrested 53 suspects,” he said.

Ibrahim, who added that the suspects were screened correctly, said, “We found out that all of them were first-time offenders. They were counselled and handed over to their parents.”

He said the Commander-General of the board, Harun Ibn-Sina, had warned youths in the state to desist from wayward lifestyle and be good citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “immoral acts” are prohibited under Sharia Law operating in Kano state.

