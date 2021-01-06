Lagos Deputy Governor, Hamzat Loses Half-brother To COVID-19

His death was announced in a statement by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

Dr Haroun Hamzat, half-brother of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has reportedly died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the statement, Haroun, who worked in one of the public health centres in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area, was aged 37.

Though the statement didn’t reveal the cause of his dead, SaharaReporters gathered the young medical doctor died from complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

He was said to have died at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The statement read, “It’s a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat.

“It’s ‘sunset at dawn’ as he was just 37 years old. He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State.

“We pray against such premature deaths in our fold. May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen.

“Adieu our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

SaharaReporters, New York

