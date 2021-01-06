New Electricity Tariff: Government Not Sensitive To Plights Of Nigerians, Says NLC

The regulatory agency blamed N2 to N4 adjustment in tariff on inflation and movement in foreign exchange rates.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 06, 2021

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said the Nigerian government is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians by increasing the electricity tariff payable by power consumers across the country.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had on Tuesday approved a new tariff increase, noting that the hike which varies based on different consumer classes, took effect from January 1, 2021.

The regulatory agency blamed N2 to N4 adjustment in tariff on inflation and movement in foreign exchange rates.

But reacting to the development, Deputy President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday said the NERC disregarded the committee working on the new electricity tariff regime with the announcement on Tuesday.

Ajaero, who is also a member of the committee headed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said the committee was yet to submit its report before the NERC action.

The labour leader spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He said, “There was a tariff increase by November which is being contested. A committee was set up headed by Keyamo and some of us are serving in that committee. We have not even finished addressing that issue and that adjustment was unjust and wasn’t necessary. Now, somebody is issuing a statement that there was an adjustment and it was not an increase. No matter how they play with semantics, Nigerians are noticing a lot of differences in what they are doing.

“Ninety percent of Nigerians receive less than 12-hour electricity per day. All those issues of banding, band A, B, C, D, are all lies. Nigerians know more than this.

“There is an agreement with the labour on all these issues, the committee has not even submitted their report and NERC behaves as if it is from the moon and insensitive to Nigerians. This is not acceptable.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Kuje Prison Officials Afraid Sowore Will Revolutionise Other Inmates – Agba Jalingo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Arraign Deeper Life School Officials Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Minor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Police Counsel Struggled In Court To Frustrate Sowore, Others’ Bail Application
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore, Others Brought To Court In Handcuffs Like Criminals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Release Sowore Or Yoruba Nation Will Rise Against Your Government, Ibadan Chief Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects Police Request For More Time Over Sowore's Bail Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America US Vice President Tells Trump He Can't Disprove Biden's Win
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Why We May Resume Strike — ASUU
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel N317 billion Faulty Kaduna-Abuja Trains Give Travellers Headaches Amid Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Two Dead, Three Injured As Elevator Crashes in Cocoa House, Ibadan Tallest Building
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal FCMB: Paternity Fraud Won't Stop Because It's Human Behaviour, Says Psychologist
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Killed My Three-year-old Stepson – Jealous Osun Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore’s Arrest Is Poor Representation Of Nigeria To Biden – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kuje Prison Officials Afraid Sowore Will Revolutionise Other Inmates – Agba Jalingo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life School: 71-year-old Doctor Arrested After Secretly Taking My Son’s Blood Samples – Mother
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Father Of Nine Children: Why I Ran Away After My Wife Gave Birth To Quadruplets
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB MD Goes On Leave, Bank Begins Probe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad