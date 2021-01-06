Nigerian, Uganda Nationals Arrested Over Possession Of Illegal Drugs In India

In separate raids after the first day of the year, a Nigerian and two Ugandans were arrested in Mumbai and Maharashtra states of India for having hard drugs.

The Times of India reports that the unnamed Nigerian male was picked up with 204gm of cocaine valued at Rs 51 lakh (N26.6m).

Indian police

According to the report, the police anti-narcotic cell in the subcontinent's largest city laid an ambush for the Nigerian following a tip-off.

In the Nalasopara district of Maharashtra on the other hand, two Ugandan women aged 27 and 35 were held for carrying 220 gm of mephedrone.

The news outlet said police officials in the district released a statement explaining that the women were moving suspiciously and detained for questioning as a result.