Oyo Government Workers Arrested For Selling Bags Of COVID-19 palliatives

The duo of Adebiyi and Akinleye allegedly used the official vehicle of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to convey the goods to the buyer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

A driver with Oyo State Government, Adebiyi Azeez, 50, and Sunday Akinleye, 43, have been arrested by the state police command for allegedly stealing and selling 40 bags of sugar, which were part of the COVID-19 palliatives meant for the state.

The police arraigned the two men on charges of theft at an Iwo Road Chief Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. 

Sunday Akinleye was the Assistant Protocol Officer in charge of palliatives at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Agodi, Ibadan.

The two men were charged alongside a trader, Kafayat Babalola, who allegedly received and bought the stolen gods. 

They are facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing and receipt of stolen goods.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, Adebiyi and Akinleye allegedly conspired to commit the offence of stealing.

Ogunremi said, "Adebiyi, driver, and Akinleye, Assistant Protocol Officer in charge of palliatives, allegedly stole 40 bags of Dangote Sugar COVID-19 palliatives valued at N60, 000 from the ministry. It belongs to the Oyo State Government.

"The duo of Adebiyi and Akinleye allegedly used the official vehicle of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to convey the goods to the buyer.

"The third defendant, Mrs Kafayat Babalola, a trader at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, received 40 bags of sugar COVID-19 palliatives knowing that it's not for sale, and it is the property of Oyo State Government.” 

He said the offence contravened Sections 516, 390 (9) and 427 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The offence was allegedly committed on December 30, 2020 at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N20,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum, and adjourned the matter till February 8, for hearing.

