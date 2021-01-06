Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has appointed Yemisi Edun as its acting Managing Director.

The development followed the paternity scandal involving its current MD, Adam Nuru, and an ex-employee of the bank, Moyo Thomas.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the bank said, "In line with normal corporate practice, Mrs Yemisi Edun is acting as the Managing Director of FCMB in the interim period while Mr Adam Nuru is on leave. She has not been appointed as the substantive Managing Director. Thank you."

SaharaReporters had reported how Nuru went on leave to enable the bank to investigate the allegations against him.

Edun holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Chartered Financial Analyst. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, US and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte in 1987 with a focus on corporate finance activities as well as audit of banks and other financial institutions.

She joined FCMB in 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

