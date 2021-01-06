US Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

Brady, 65, is the second House member to report testing positive for the virus this week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

Kevin Brady, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday said he had tested positive for coronavirus weeks after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID19 vaccine.

The vaccine’s regimen is two doses per patient 21 days apart.

“Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 & am quarantined.

“As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine December 18 & also recently tested negative for COVID-19 on New Year’s Day,” the congressman said on Twitter.

Kay Granger, a top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, announced on Monday that she had tested positive for the virus.

SaharaReporters, New York

