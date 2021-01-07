Atiku Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai

This was revealed by a media personality, Dele Momodu, who shared pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received a jab of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This was revealed by a media personality, Dele Momodu, who shared pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Former Vice President, The Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, receives Pfizer COVID-19 jab vaccination,” Momodu captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Atiku had in a New Year Day message expressed the belief that “the vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria.”

He added, “It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal.”

The Nigerian government on Tuesday said it hoped to get 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to battle coronavirus in the country, Punch reported.



This was said by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, at the press conference of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He stated, “Through Covax facility, we expect to receive approximately 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the end of January. A letter announcing this allocation is being expected this week.”

