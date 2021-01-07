Facebook Bans President Trump Indefinitely Over US Capitol Violence

Facebook will block President Donald Trump on its platforms, including Instagram, at least until the end of his term, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Thursday.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Mr. Zuckerberg wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Four people have been reported dead while dozens of others have been arrested after Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol and clashed with the police in a bid to stop Joe Biden's victory being certified.

A female Trump supporter, Ashli Babbit, was the first person confirmed dead after she was shot in the chest when she and dozens of other protesters breached security perimeters at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, December 6.

Babbit’s husband revealed her identity to San Diego news outlet, KUSI.

He said Babbit was a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the Air Force as a "high level security official", a fervent supporter of Trump and "a great patriot to all who knew her".

DC Police said that three other people died on Capitol grounds on Wednesday, January 6, according to Politico. Those three deaths were related to unspecified “individual medical emergencies.”

Several blocks away from the Capitol, a man was stabbed outside the Trump International Hotel, NBC reported.

Dozens of police officers were reportedly injured and law enforcement officials say at least two pipe bombs were found near the grounds.

The chaos erupted after Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol after a rally earlier in the afternoon. It was only after violence broke out that he asked them to remain peaceful.

He posted a video telling his "very special" supporters inside the Capitol that he loves them and understands their pain but urged them "to go home".