Trump Makes U-turn, Pledges "Orderly" Transfer Of Power To Biden

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

Following a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, President Trump said the decision "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history."

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.

Donald Trump

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election that incited a mob to storm the Capitol.

See Also United States of America LIVE: Trump-Biden Transition Updates 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International German Chancellor Merkel Angry Over Capitol Invasion, Blames Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser Resigns, Other Officials Consider Quitting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Ilhan Omar Draws Up Impeachment Articles As Democrats Seek Trump's Removal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Response To Black Protesters, Trump's Supporters Draws Criticisms
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote’s Behind, FCMB MD Paternity Snag And Nigerians’ Lust For Scandals, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Jobs Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Grisham Resigns Over Capitol Invasion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become A Wasteland — Kukah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International German Chancellor Merkel Angry Over Capitol Invasion, Blames Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sex Party: El-Rufai Targeted Me As My Husband Is Kaduna State PDP Spokesperson — Owner Of Demolished Building
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser Resigns, Other Officials Consider Quitting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Ilhan Omar Draws Up Impeachment Articles As Democrats Seek Trump's Removal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad