US Electoral System Is Archaic —Russia

The Russian government has described the United States’ electoral system as archaic, saying it should be blamed for the recent civil unrest and uncertainties that followed President Donald Trump’s loss at the poll.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on Thursday said the US “archaic” electoral system fails to meet democratic standards.

She also said the politicisation of the media should be blamed for the divisions and civil unrest in the country.

According to her, the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump is an internal US affair.

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not need modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

“This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said it is now looking for information that will help agents identify people who stormed the United States Capitol building following a day of pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

The agency asked for "tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the US Capitol building and surrounding area."

The FBI said in a statement; “The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the US Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.”