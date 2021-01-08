Bangladesh Court Upholds Bail Order Of Nigerian Drug Dealer If He Surrenders His Passport

Mosaddeque Reza, additional director (intelligence) of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), said he was arrested with 50g of crystal methamphetamine

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2021

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in Bangladesh has upheld a High Court order that approved bail for a Nigerian, Ajah Onyeanwusi, on the condition that he surrenders his passport.

The Appellate Division bench, led by Justice Syed Hossain, passed the order on Thursday. 

Onyeanwusi was arrested with crystal methamphetamine beside a city hotel on June 27, 2019.

Mosaddeque Reza, additional director (intelligence) of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), said he was arrested with 50g of crystal methamphetamine during a drug drive in the area.

Upon further interrogation, 472g of the hard drug was recovered from Onyeanwusi's residence in Dhaka’s Bashundhara area.

On September 30, the High Court approved bail for Onyeanwusi. Later an appeal was filed challenging the order.

Dhaka Tribune reported that Onyeanwusi came to Bangladesh as a student and was admitted to ASA University in Shyamoli of Dhaka.

After getting his bachelor’s degree from the Department of Pharmacy, he started his own garments business.

However, while making small profits from his legitimate business, it was alleged that the young Nigerian was making huge profits from another illegitimate business he was running behind the scenes – dealing in hard drugs, crystal methamphetamine. 

Onyeanwusi allegedly joined the drug trade in Bangladesh through Darknet, but his trade is not limited to the country. 

He also reportedly trades in over seven to eight countries.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Accuses Gospel Musician, Badejo Of Rape In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME We Are Probing Allegations of Killings Against Amotekun In Oyo – Governor Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME NDLEA Seizes Drugs Worth N2.8 Billion At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Three Others In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME NDLEA Investigates Arik Airline After Employee Caught With Cocaine In Heathrow
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion To Those Who Say Trump Will Go To Jail By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Pfizer Vaccine For The Elite, But China Vaccine For The Rest Of Us? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America I Won't Attend Biden's Inauguration, Trump Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Rioters, Who Invaded US Capitol, Currently Being Identified, Sacked From Their Jobs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Is Unpatriotic, Says Michelle Obama
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Hisbah Arrests Beer Dealer, Children, Workers, Destroy Goods, Cart Others Away
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Panic As Policemen Shoot Motorist Dead In Imo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria’s Rich, Powerful Get Priority Oxygen Amid Supply Shortage In COVID-19 Centres – Hospital Sources
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency NGOs Responsible For Kidnapped Cleric's Continued Stay With Boko Haram— Dikwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad