Bangladesh Court Upholds Bail Order Of Nigerian Drug Dealer If He Surrenders His Passport

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in Bangladesh has upheld a High Court order that approved bail for a Nigerian, Ajah Onyeanwusi, on the condition that he surrenders his passport.

The Appellate Division bench, led by Justice Syed Hossain, passed the order on Thursday.

Onyeanwusi was arrested with crystal methamphetamine beside a city hotel on June 27, 2019.

Mosaddeque Reza, additional director (intelligence) of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), said he was arrested with 50g of crystal methamphetamine during a drug drive in the area.

Upon further interrogation, 472g of the hard drug was recovered from Onyeanwusi's residence in Dhaka’s Bashundhara area.

On September 30, the High Court approved bail for Onyeanwusi. Later an appeal was filed challenging the order.

Dhaka Tribune reported that Onyeanwusi came to Bangladesh as a student and was admitted to ASA University in Shyamoli of Dhaka.

After getting his bachelor’s degree from the Department of Pharmacy, he started his own garments business.

However, while making small profits from his legitimate business, it was alleged that the young Nigerian was making huge profits from another illegitimate business he was running behind the scenes – dealing in hard drugs, crystal methamphetamine.

Onyeanwusi allegedly joined the drug trade in Bangladesh through Darknet, but his trade is not limited to the country.

He also reportedly trades in over seven to eight countries.