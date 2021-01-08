I'm Outraged, Demonstrators Who Broke Laws Will Pay – Trump

President Donald Trump of the United States has finally condemned the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, saying those who broke “the law will pay”.

Trump, in an address he posted on Twitter, also announced he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem” witnessed in the country on Wednesday.

Trump’s supporters had invaded the Capitol during a joint session of Congress held to certify the electoral victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Five persons lost their lives in the process, including a policeman, while 14 other police officers were injured.

The police said 68 persons had been arrested in connection with the attack and violence.

Trump, in his address, said he was fully committed to the transition process that would ensure a smooth handing over of power to Biden.

He said, “I will like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of America's democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.

“We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursues every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. So doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

He thanked his supporters and to US citizens, he said he was honoured to have been the President of the US.

“2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together.

“It will require a renewed emphasis on civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family. We must revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family. To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God bless you and God bless America,” he said.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Mr Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November vote.

Five people have died in relation to the riot, including Brian Sicknick, an officer at the US Capitol Police (USCP) who was "injured while physically engaging with protesters," the police said.

Top congressional Democrats - Speaker Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - have urged Vice-President Pence and Mr Trump's cabinet to remove the president for "his incitement of insurrection".

"The President's dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office," they said in a joint statement.

Many world leaders have also blamed Trump for the attack on the Capitol Building.

