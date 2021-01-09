53 Charged In Court Following Riot At United States Capitol

Thirteen individuals have been charged so far in federal court in the District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

In addition to 40 others who have been charged, additional complaints have been submitted, and investigations are ongoing.

"The lawless destruction of the US Capitol building was an attack against one of our nation's greatest institutions," said Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin.

"My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts in the US Capitol.

"We are resolute in our commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for these disgraceful criminal acts, and to anyone who might be considering engaging in or inciting violence in the coming weeks – know this: you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"ATF is committed to the rule of law and the protection of all citizens' constitutional rights," said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Deputy Director Regina Lombardo.

"We continue to support our law enforcement partners to ensure those who violated the law during the events at the Capitol this week are brought to justice. ATF has dedicated all appropriate resources to complete these investigations as soon as possible."

"Today's charges are just the beginning of the FBI's ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the US Capitol building breach on January 6," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy. Along with our local, state and federal partners, the FBI is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We will continue to aggressively investigate every individual who chose to ignore the law and instead incite violence, destroy property, and injure others."

"The events that happened at and around the United States Capitol were unconscionable, and those responsible will be held accountable for their attempts to thwart Democracy," said Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Robert J. Contee III.

"While these charges represent a positive step, there is still work to be done. Our collective intentions are to work diligently to identify all of the persons responsible for the insurrection at our US Capitol."