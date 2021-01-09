How Nigerian Drug Kingpin Chukuda Onyabu Escaped from Jail In Ghana

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2021

Two suspected remand prisoners in the Abokobi-Ayimensah Police's custody in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region broke out of jail on New Year's Day.

Suspects Chukuda Onyabu, a Nigerian aged 27, and Emmanuel Osei, 26, who were facing charges of possession of narcotic drugs and conspiracy to commit crimes and stealing respectively were detained awaiting the next court date.

But police revealed that on the morning of January 1, 2021, it was detected that the two suspected criminals had escaped from the cells by using the iron rod used at the ventilation hole of the bathroom's door to scrape a portion of the cell's wall and removed one of the blocks and escaped through the created hole.

Police confirmed to MyNewsGh.com that efforts were underway to arrest the suspects whose images circulated to various police outlets in and outside Accra.

