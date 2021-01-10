Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, over the death of two of his sisters, Zainab and Hajiya Hadiza, with her husband and their four kids, who all perished in a road accident.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred along Akwanga-Keffi Road around 8pm on Saturday night with the car going up in flames.

The deceased were said to be travelling from Yola to Abuja.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said, “I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished.

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment.”
 

