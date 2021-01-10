House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19

A Pastor with the House on the Rock, Adeyinka Akinbami, has died of COVID-19 at 61.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

A Pastor with the House on the Rock, Adeyinka Akinbami, has died of COVID-19 at 61.

Announcing his passing on Saturday, Senior Pastor, HOTR, Paul Adefarasin, said he had yet to come to terms with Akinbami's death.

Adeyinka Akinbami

He said the incident was a reminder of how deadly COVID-19 was and called on Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Adefarasin tweeted, "Yesterday, I received the rude and shocking news of someone deeply dear to me and all of the HOTR family. The passing of Pastor Yinka Akinbami has become most painful because if there truly were good men, he was certainly one. To my brother, sleep well till we meet to part no more.

"Family, kindly allow me to solicit your intercession for his dear wife of over 30 years; Pastor Tolu, his children, his children-in-law, and grandchildren. We can only at best, imagine how much pain they are feeling. We share the pain of his loss, but they will feel it a lot more.

"It's important to remind the community about the deadly nature of the Covid-19 and its mutant virus strains. Please do your part by following all the recommended precautions. That way, you can protect yourself and others who become proximal to you. God bless and keep us all."

He said when he was preparing to get married about 12 years ago, the deceased took charge of the counselling.

Osakioduwa wrote on Instagram, "I don't post a lot when people pass. This case though is very different for me. This man right here, Pastor Yinka Akinbami, is what you call a good man. He and his lovely wife, Pastor Tolu, are one of the very few couples I'd call 'goals' in this marriage business.

"They counselled my wife and me before marriage, and I can say confidently that in the 12 years and counting of our marriage, we have kept striving to live up to the things they taught and showed us. Their love was so real. They didn't fake it at all.

"He was always willing to answer all our questions, no matter how 'Unchristian' they were. He had our time."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Second Wave Worse Than First, More Patients Need Oxygen– Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF To Take COVID-19 Vaccine On Live Television
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Receiving Pfizer Vaccine
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Paternity Scandal: Friends Of Tunde Thomas Knock FCMB MD, Close Petition
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Five Feared Killed As Soldiers, Bus Drivers Clash Over N100
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Two Private Institutions Revoke Trump's Honorary Degree
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Mistress Dies In Married Man’s House At Midnight In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Did Amotekun Kill 7 Kidnappers Or Innocent Fulani Herders In Oyo? Depends Who You Ask
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Feared Dead As Amotekun, Herdsmen Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Fulani Leaders, Miyetti Allah Part Of Our Operations, Our Operations Targeted At Bandits —Amotekun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Residents Desert Community In Ibadan As Rival Cults Fight
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump: Democrats Threaten To Begin Impeachment Proceedings Monday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Detaining Protesters, Activists Is An Act Of Tyranny — Group Tells Buhari, Oyetola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Must Not Become Another SARS –Soyinka
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad