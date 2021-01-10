House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19

A Pastor with the House on the Rock, Adeyinka Akinbami, has died of COVID-19 at 61.

Announcing his passing on Saturday, Senior Pastor, HOTR, Paul Adefarasin, said he had yet to come to terms with Akinbami's death.

Adeyinka Akinbami

He said the incident was a reminder of how deadly COVID-19 was and called on Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Adefarasin tweeted, "Yesterday, I received the rude and shocking news of someone deeply dear to me and all of the HOTR family. The passing of Pastor Yinka Akinbami has become most painful because if there truly were good men, he was certainly one. To my brother, sleep well till we meet to part no more.

"Family, kindly allow me to solicit your intercession for his dear wife of over 30 years; Pastor Tolu, his children, his children-in-law, and grandchildren. We can only at best, imagine how much pain they are feeling. We share the pain of his loss, but they will feel it a lot more.

"It's important to remind the community about the deadly nature of the Covid-19 and its mutant virus strains. Please do your part by following all the recommended precautions. That way, you can protect yourself and others who become proximal to you. God bless and keep us all."

He said when he was preparing to get married about 12 years ago, the deceased took charge of the counselling.

Osakioduwa wrote on Instagram, "I don't post a lot when people pass. This case though is very different for me. This man right here, Pastor Yinka Akinbami, is what you call a good man. He and his lovely wife, Pastor Tolu, are one of the very few couples I'd call 'goals' in this marriage business.

"They counselled my wife and me before marriage, and I can say confidently that in the 12 years and counting of our marriage, we have kept striving to live up to the things they taught and showed us. Their love was so real. They didn't fake it at all.

"He was always willing to answer all our questions, no matter how 'Unchristian' they were. He had our time."