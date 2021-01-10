Multi-level Policing, Modern Equipment For Military Inevitable, Says Akeredolu

The governor also called for multi-level policing system as the best way to secure the country, adding that the issue of state police has become more necessary than ever.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said modern equipment should be provided for the Nigerian military to help in their fight against insurgents and other criminals in the country.

The governor also called for multi-level policing system as the best way to secure the country, adding that the issue of state police has become more necessary than ever.

Speaking at the state's Christian service in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Sunday, Akeredolu lauded the Nigerian military counter-terrorism efforts aimed at ridding the country and the state of criminal elements.

He equally appreciated the support and commitment of the military in securing the state and confronting kidnappers and other elements who are troubling the peace of the state.

The governor charged the security agencies in the state to work together, adding that collaborative efforts among the security agencies can only yield a better result and peace for the people.

He said there must provision of better ammunition and welfare for security agencies so that they will be encouraged to do better. 

The governor implored security agents not to rest on their laurels, stressing that despite their concerted effort, criminality has not abated in the state and the country at large.

He said, "Apart from prayers, as individuals, we should empathise with the widows and dependants of our fallen heroes and one major way of doing this is to donate generously to emblem appeal fund by buying these emblems.

“For the benefit of doubt, let me emphasise that proceeds of the 'Emblem Appeal' is for the Nigerian Legion, for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and the dependants of the fallen heroes."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Knocks Trump, Urges Him To Emulate Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soyinka To Buhari: You Can't Defeat B'Haram By Sitting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Residents Protest Against Elrufai's Bad Governance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijebu's Wife, Rosemary Dies After Brief Illness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Friends Of Tunde Thomas Knock FCMB MD, Close Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Knocks Trump, Urges Him To Emulate Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Two Private Institutions Revoke Trump's Honorary Degree
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Did Amotekun Kill 7 Kidnappers Or Innocent Fulani Herders In Oyo? Depends Who You Ask
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Accident 20 Die In Bauchi Car Accident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Mistress Dies In Married Man’s House At Midnight In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad