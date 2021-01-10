Pope Francis' Personal Doctor Dies From COVID-19

Since the pontificate of St. Pope John Paul II, the two positions had been tied together, but Pope Francis diverged from this custom by choosing Soccorsi

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

Pope Francis' personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the Vatican Newspaper, the 78-year-old physician, who was being treated for an "oncological pathology," died at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Pope Francis named Soccorsi his personal physician in August 2015, after his refusal to renew the term of papal doctor, Patrizio Polisca, who was also head of the Vatican's healthcare services.

Since the pontificate of St. Pope John Paul II, the two positions had been tied together, but Pope Francis diverged from this custom by choosing Soccorsi, a doctor from outside the Vatican.

Soccorsi trained in medicine and surgery at Rome's La Sapienza University. His career included both medical practice and teaching, especially in the areas of hepatology, the digestive system, and immunology.

As Francis' personal physician, Soccorsi travelled with the pope on his international trips.

The doctor also did consulting for the health and hygiene office of the Vatican City State and was part of the council of medical experts at the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity There Is Nothing In COVID-19, Any System The Church Attacks Will Crash – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lassa Fever Kills 80 People In Ondo Under Eight Months
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria Ranks In COVID-19 Test Price Compared To Other African Countries
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools In Bayelsa To Reopen On October 5
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijebu's Wife, Rosemary Dies After Brief Illness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Friends Of Tunde Thomas Knock FCMB MD, Close Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Knocks Trump, Urges Him To Emulate Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Two Private Institutions Revoke Trump's Honorary Degree
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Did Amotekun Kill 7 Kidnappers Or Innocent Fulani Herders In Oyo? Depends Who You Ask
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Accident 20 Die In Bauchi Car Accident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Mistress Dies In Married Man’s House At Midnight In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad