Residents Desert Community In Ibadan As Rival Cults Fight

Saharareporters gathered that the clash was a continuation of the fight that occurred about two months ago, leaving two people dead in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

No fewer than one person was killed on Friday evening when two cult groups clashed in Ijokodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

File photo used to illustrate story. The Guardian Nigeria

A resident, who spoke with Saharareporters in Ibadan on Saturday, said many residents had fled the area for fear of being caught up in the fracas.

"We are tired in this area," he said. "I cannot go home again. I sleep at my friend's house with my family. This is where I slept last night, and I am fed up. The clash was a usual incident in our area.

"It seems we don't have a government in Oyo State again," he continued. "I went home this morning, and the remains of the last victim are still there. A neighbour just called me now that they are just taking the corpse away now. I don't know the kind of country we are in."

