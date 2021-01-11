LASU Appoints Damola Oke As Acting VC

The Senate of the Lagos State University has appointed Damola Oke as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.
Before his appointment, Oke was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration of LASU.
He was appointed at the emergency senate meeting held on Monday.
According to Punch, the Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the university.
The governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.
The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, was also directed to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when his tenure expires.
Following the expiration of the tenure of Fagbohun, today, a joint Selection Committee of the Senate and Council was set up by the university to interview candidates for the position.