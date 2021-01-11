Protest Rocks Kaduna Over Senator Uba Sani’s Alleged Ineffectiveness Since Election

All his offices across the local government areas he represents have been shut since he won the election. He never allows his constituents to visit his office in Abuja or present their issues.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

Protesters have grounded Kawo town in Kaduna State, in Senator Uba Sani’s district, with the youth and people demanding to know why the senator has not been active since he was elected in 2019.

The Kawo protest on Monday was the second one in less than eight days. 

A similar protest took place last week in the volatile area of Rigasa community in Kaduna with various placards and inscriptions displayed by people the senator allegedly engaged during the election and dumped afterwards.

Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the protesters on Monday were angry that the Kaduna Central Senator had been evasive since his election.

Other allegations against Sani were that he had never stood and presented any bill on the floor of the Senate chamber, despite the various security challenges ravaging the state on a daily basis.

The state has been experiencing attacks by bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

A source said, “Since he was elected, the people have never seen him in the area. He has never stood on the floor of the Senate chamber to talk about the insecurity in Kaduna. He has never opened any project in his constituency or provided any support for his constituents. 

“All his offices across the local government areas he represents have been shut since he won the election. He never allows his constituents to visit his office in Abuja or present their issues.”

Some of the protesters also gave instances when the Kaduna State Government demolished markets and business places without compensating those who owned shops legally. They alleged that he did not do anything to support those affected.

Sources, however, told our correspondent that the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly was behind the people protesting against Sani because of their political differences.

The Speaker’s supporters have however drawn attention to a viral video on social media where the state House of Assembly Speaker and other members criticised Senator Sani for lying and making some frivolous allegations which in turn instigated attacks on the senator by the House Leader and some other members.

“They alleged that the Speaker and the senator are at loggerheads and there is a video on social media in which the Speaker and other members of the state House of Assembly were criticising the senator for his lies and ineffectiveness in the Senate," the source stated.

Efforts to get Senator Sani to respond to the allegations proved abortive as his mobile phone line was not reachable.

