"We Don't Know Yet Why She Did It"— Police React To Brutal Killing Of Man By Corps Member Lover In Akwa Ibom

According to an eyewitness account, Odume was caught on Sunday at Abak Road after neighbours saw the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified man lying in a pool of blood with several cuts on his body.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

The Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, says an investigation has commenced into the brutal murder of a man by a corps member, identified as Princess Odume.

Odume was arrested on Monday after she allegedly hacked her male friend to death with a machete.

The suspect

Ogbeche-Macdon, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said the culprit had been arrested and that the police had begun investigating the issue.

He said, "The police are investigating. The police have her in custody, she committed the act, but as I speak, an investigation is ongoing as to how and why she did it."

The young woman, who is said to be a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, was stripped naked and humiliated by neighbours of the deceased who caught her trying to jump over the fence with the cutlass.

According to an eyewitness account, Odume was caught on Sunday at Abak Road after neighbours saw the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified man lying in a pool of blood with several cuts on his body. See Also CRIME Corps Member Arrested After Killing 'Boyfriend' With Machete In Akwa Ibom 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

A Facebook user, who was at the scene of the incident, posted on his timeline: “She was accused of killing a young guy early this morning at Abak Road. I saw a large crowd gathered at Abak Road by Afaha Offot, so I ran there. Lo and behold, this young lady was being beaten and stripped naked.

"She was found this morning around 9.30 am trying to jump over the fence of a young guy she went for hook-up with. Bloodstains were all over her, so she was caught and beaten to stupor and also stripped naked. (I won’t be able to post the video on my timeline because it’s so disgusting).

"She macheted a young guy to death (killed a young man with a machete) this morning whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face, but she was caught while trying to jump over a fence.

“Some bike men (commercial motorcyclists) there said that she used to send them (to get her) weed always, ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps)."

The police duly arrested Odume for further interrogation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Corps Member Arrested After Killing 'Boyfriend' With Machete In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Land-grabber Allegedly Seizes Land From Igbo Owners, Threatens Death As Police Do Nothing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Kwara Community Identifies Three Drivers Killed By Soldiers Over N100, Demands Justice
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Thieves Burnt To Death In Calabar
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME 18-year-old Girl Sets Sleeping Lover Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Corps Member Arrested After Killing 'Boyfriend' With Machete In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Land-grabber Allegedly Seizes Land From Igbo Owners, Threatens Death As Police Do Nothing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Jihadists Open Fire On Military Convoy In Yobe, Kill 13 Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS: Varsity Workers To Start Three-day Nationwide Protest On Tuesday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Shares Slump After Suspending Trump
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Sold In Anambra, Enugu – Kano Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Buhari, Malami, Police Plotted Stringent Bail Conditions For Sowore, Others For Leading Peaceful Protests
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Ebonyi Policemen Abandon Duty Post After Three Were Killed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad