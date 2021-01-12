Abuja Court Remands Woman In Prison For Allegedly Beating Up Ex-Husband

Paul was charged to court by the police with criminal trespass, assault, and causing grievous harm. The judge, Muhammad Adamu, adjourned the case until February 5 for hearing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2021

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, has ruled that a 23-year-old hairstylist, Gift Paul, who allegedly beat up her former husband, Adams, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Adamu, however, stated that the defendant’s bail could still be accepted before the next adjourned date if the defence counsel requested a formal bail application.

The prosecution counsel, John Okpa, had earlier told the court that Paul’s ex-husband, Mr Destiny Adams, who resides in Kubwa, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Byazhin on January 7.

Okpa alleged that Paul and her brother, Isaiah, invaded Adams’ house with cutlasses and caused injury to his head and body. He said the offence breached the provisions of sections 246, 348, and 265 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Paul pleaded not guilty to the charge. She said her encounter with Adams did not involve any other person.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, made an oral bail application on behalf of Paul, saying that his client should be presumed innocent until proven guilty of the charge.

