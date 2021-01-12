India Deports Two Nigerians

Indian authorities have deported two Nigerians for not possessing valid visas.

According to a statement posted on Delhi police Twitter page on Monday, the two were among 10 Nigerian nationals recently arrested in the country.

The 10 Nigerians were picked up by the police at the Uttam Nagar area in New Delhi's Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

“Their visas have also expired but they are continuously staying in India which is a gross violation of the Indian visa norms. They have not provided any suitable reason and supportive documents for their overstay in India," said Santosh Kumr Meena, DCP Dwarka.

Due to visa violations, the Nigerian nationals were sent to the Lampur Sewa Sadan in New Delhi's Narela area pending when their travel arrangements would be made.