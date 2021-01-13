BREAKING: Ex-military Gov, Ndubuisi Kanu, Dies At 77

Kanu, who was appointed into the Supreme Military Council headed by the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed in 1975, later became a human rights activist after leaving the military.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

A former Military Governor of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd.), has died at 77.

Kanu’s associate and ally, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, confirmed this to The PUNCH on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that he has passed on. This is very sad news. A statement will be issued soon,” she said.

The cause of his death could not be immediately confirmed.

Kanu, who was appointed into the Supreme Military Council headed by the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed in 1975, later became a human rights activist after leaving the military.

He joined the pro-democracy movement, NADECO, and played a leading role in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Privacy Setting: WhatsApp Reassures Users As Millions Flock To Telegram, Signal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Privacy Setting: WhatsApp Reassures Users As Millions Flock To Telegram, Signal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News BVN-generated National Identification Number Is Invalid, Says NIMC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Commercial Bus Drivers Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Ibadan Farmer Despite Collecting N1.65m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Soldier To Die By Firing Squad For Killing Newly Married Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News No Fear Of Attack, Cattle Burnt With Truck In Saki Belonged to Yoruba People, Not Fulani – Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education UNICEF Warns Against Shutting Down Of Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad