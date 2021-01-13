Commercial Bus Drivers Protest In Lagos

Many commuters have been left stranded along Agege-Ogba-Berger axis of Lagos as a result of the protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

Commercial drivers on Wednesday embarked on a protest against alleged extortion by officials of the Lagos State Task Force.

According to The PUNCH, many commuters have been left stranded along Agege-Ogba-Berger axis of Lagos as a result of the protest.

File photo used to illustrate story. PT

As of 12.14pm, gridlock had started to build up along the route with many passengers trekking long distances.

Some of the drivers were seen holding weapons in a bid to resist further arrests.

They also attacked their colleagues who attempted to convey passengers and dislodge others, as the protesters obstructed the road at the popular Omole junction.

