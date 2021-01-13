Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has vowed never to end the rift between him and his boss, Seyi Makinde, a source close to the deputy governor told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had last year reported that the deputy governor indicted his boss in the report of a steering committee set up by the governor and headed by Chief Saka Balogun, a former chief of staff to the then Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Olaniyan in the report alleged that the governor had relegated his office and never entrusted him with any role in the state.

Also, according to him, Makinde has personalised governance in the state.

See Also Politics Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out

Meanwhile, a source close to the deputy governor on Wednesday told SaharaReporters that Olaniyan said he had decided never to honour any invitation to have a dialogue to resolve the issue.

According to the source, during the 2019 general elections, he (Olaniyan), a successful engineer, spent billions of naira in the Oke-Ogun area of the state to ensure their party’ victory.

The source said Olaniyan is unhappy that the governor has failed to compensate him for his loyalty.

"Olaniyan told me he would not entertain any amicable settlement with his boss, Governor Makinde, again," the source said.

Meanwhile, a close political associate of the governor, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Olopoeyan, has met with the former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

It was learnt that Olopoeyan and Makinde are currently at loggerheads but the former has denied that he is planning to defect to the APC, stressing that his meeting with Tinubu was about fostering a cordial relationship and should not be seen as a political move.